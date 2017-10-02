AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of October
Moviegoers rejoice! Thanks to AMC Theaters, viewing your favorite feature film could be that much better in October.
The company is offering “AMC Stubs,” which allows members to see a movie every Tuesday for only $5. The promotion, which is free, lasts through the end of the month.
In addition, for just $10, customers can get a movie ticket, a popcorn and a Coca-Cola for.
