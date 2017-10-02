Allegiant Air offering free flights to families of victims of Las Vegas Strip mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has announced a number of initiatives to help after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, according to KTNV.

Allegiant will arrange for family members of victims for free travel to Las Vegas. If you or your family members need to fly to or from Las Vegas, you can write the airline at communications@allegiantair.com.

The airline is also re-accommodating Las Vegas travelers who wish to change their plans this week without change fees.

Allegiant’s customer care team is reaching out to customers staying at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino or other hotels in the immediate area of the shooting and re-accommodating to other hotels as needed or desired.

In addition, Allegiant’s maintenance staff at McCarran provided shelter and safe space overnight for about 30 individuals who had fled the concert site. They were able to help folks clean up, get them clothes, help them charge phones and make contact with loved ones.