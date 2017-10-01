Woman reported missing out of Asheboro found dead; police do not suspect foul play
ASHEBORO, N.C. – A woman reported missing out of Asheboro was found dead on Sunday, according to Asheboro police.
Henrietta Wright Mcneill, 67, was found dead in her vehicle in a church parking lot on Art Bryan Drive at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
No criminal action is suspected surrounding her death.
Mcneill was last seen on Greenlawn Drive in Asheboro. A Silver Alert had been issued for her.
35.707915 -79.813645