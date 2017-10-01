Southwest Guilford High School basketball player dies in crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Southwest Guilford High School basketball player died in a car wreck Sunday morning in Davidson County, according to a school official.

Dez Woods died from injuries in the wreck. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Crews responded to the incident at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 85 near exit 94 in Davidson County.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.