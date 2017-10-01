Residents help build one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive playground in King

KING, N.C. – After six days of work, residents from across the Piedmont helped finish building a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive playground for the Triad.

A group of residents in King, including FOX8’s Chad Tucker, have been working on the project for two years, raising money and coming up with the design inspired by local elementary students.

Hundreds of volunteers turned out since last Tuesday to help build the playground, which includes local art, a music center, castles and a tree house.

And this is what’s really cool: It has more than two dozen features for children with special needs, including wheelchair merry-go-round, wheelchair swing and therapy swings.

After the turf and landscaping is complete, the playground will open in early November.