Police identify 5 people killed after stolen vehicle runs red light, crashes into car on Battleground Avenue

GREEBSBORO, N.C. – Police have identified the five people who were killed after the driver of a stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another car on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

The occupants of the stolen 2003 silver Acura were Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and Bruce Wayne Hunt, 30. All were from Greensboro. Their positions in the vehicle cannot be verified at this point.

The driver of the Kia Optima was Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32. Her passenger was Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick, 29. Both were Greensboro residents.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a Guilford County deputy spotted a suspicious 2003 silver Acura, which turned out to be stolen from Greensboro, according to a press release from Greensboro police.

The deputy ran the license plate number through the National Crime Information Center database and the car was reported stolen from a parking lot at an apartment complex on East Meadowview Road on Sept. 13.

The deputy activated his blue lights as the car proceeded south on Battleground Avenue.

The deputy was about one-quarter mile behind the suspect vehicle which accelerated to a high rate of speed and ran a red light at New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Kia Optima was crossing Battleground Avenue and had the right of way and was struck by the stolen vehicle.

A dog in the Optima survived and is with relatives of his owner, according to police.

Both vehicles were total losses and towed from the scene. Several vehicles near the crash were damaged by flying debris, but nobody else was hurt, according to police.

Battleground Avenue had been closed for about nine hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.