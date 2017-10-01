× ‘Person of interest’ wanted in connection to missing woman found dead in Florida woods arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person of interest wanted in connection to a missing woman who was found dead in wooded area in Florida has been arrested.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Sunday that 53-year-old Scott Edward Nelson was arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville.

Nelson is being called a person of interest in the disappearance of 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

Fulford’s body was found in a wooded area of Winter Park Saturday after she went missing under suspicious circumstances the previous Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Nelson, 53, was seen accessing Fulford’s bank account through her ATM with her bank card.

Police recovered the victim’s SUV on Thursday, the day she was supposed to fly to Dallas to visit her newborn granddaughter, according to the paper.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are encouraged that the perpetrator of this heinous crime will now be brought to justice,” said Sara Brady, a spokeswoman for Fulford’s employer Reid Berman.

Details about Nelson’s arrest were not immediately available.