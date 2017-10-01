Marilyn Manson injured after stage prop falls on him during concert

NEW YORK – Rock musician Marilyn Manson was injured after being crushed by a stage prop during a concert in New York.

Rolling Stone reported that Manson was taken to a hospital after a prop display of two large pistols toppled on top of him.

The 48-year-old rocker was performing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)” when it happened about an hour into his show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

Witnesses said he had been trying to climb the prop when it suddenly collapsed.

Manson was taken off stage on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, according to Billboard.com. The severity of his injuries remains uncertain.

