Kernersville woman undergoing rabies treatments after feral cat attack on her on her porch

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — There were 26 puncture wounds on her arms before Kathleen McNally was able to wrestle away a feral cat that attacked her on her porch earlier this month, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The attack left McNally shaken. She is undergoing rabies treatments and she is afraid to leave her Kernersville home or even get out of her car to walk up the steps.

“I feel like crying when I have to get out of my car,” she said. “They told me I was lucky the punctures didn’t go all the way down to the bone.”

McNally was attacked when she went outside to feed her orange cat, Morris — as she has done every day for the past 10 years. A different cream-colored cat leapt at her and began scratching and biting her, she said.

The cat, which has a white face, white paws and orange eyes, does not belong to any of her neighbors on Cedar Grove Lane, she said.

