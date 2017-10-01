× 5 killed on Battleground in Greensboro during officer chase of stolen vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five people were killed Saturday night during an officer chase of a stolen vehicle on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

At approximately midnight, a Guilford County patrol officer spotted a suspicious vehicle which turned out to be stolen from Greensboro, according to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer activated his blue lights as the car proceeded south on Battleground Avenue.

The officer was about one-quarter mile behind the suspect vehicle which accelerated to a high rate of speed and ran a red light at New Garden Road and Battleground.

A car crossing Battleground, which had the right of way, was struck by the stolen vehicle.

The occupants in both vehicles were killed. There were two females in the victim vehicle and two males and one female in the suspect vehicle.

Battleground is closed Sunday morning. No word yet on when it will reopen.

No other details were available.

The Greensboro Police Department is investigating.