UNCC student admits to posting racially offensive sign on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC Charlotte student came forward Thursday night and admitted to posting a racially offensive sign in a residence hall on campus.

WSOC reported that the offensive image of a sign that said “Colored” over a water fountain appeared on social media.

University officials determined that the sign was pictured near a water fountain that matches one in Holshouser Hall.

A Holshouser Hall resident went to House and Residence Life staff and took responsibility for the sign, the picture and the Snapchat post.

In a written message the student said that, “[t]here was no intention to hurt anyone or insinuate that UNC Charlotte represented or approved of racist beliefs, nor do I believe in them. I do not support or encourage any racist agendas… I am deeply sorry for all that came out of this.”

The student also indicated that his actions were a poor attempt at humor.

“There is nothing humorous about what he did. Let me be very clear that intolerance and bigotry have no place within the inclusive culture we strive to achieve at UNC Charlotte,” Chancellor Philip Dubois said in a statement.