New cafe opens in downtown Greensboro; offers sandwiches, coffee, other items

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A&K’s Cafe has opened at 631 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The shop breathes new life into the ground-floor space of the historic south-side building at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard. The space was formerly The Sweet Shop.

The cafe offers grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, smoothies, pastries, sodas, coffee and coffee drinks and features big-screen televisions and wifi.

