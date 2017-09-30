× Monty Hall, co-creator and host of ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ dies at 96

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Monty Hall, the co-creator and host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” has died at 96, according to the New York Times.

Hall died from heart failure Saturday at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Joanna Gleason, his daughter.

Hall hosted the popular TV game show for many years. The show featured costumed contestants competing for cash and prizes.