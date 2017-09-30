Monty Hall, co-creator and host of ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ dies at 96

NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Game show host Monty Hall (2nd from left) and actor and comedian Mario Cantone (right) host eBay's Let's Make A Daily Deal Game Show at Times Square Studios on June 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Edelman PR)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Monty Hall, the co-creator and host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” has died at 96, according to the New York Times.
Hall died from heart failure Saturday at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Joanna Gleason, his daughter.
Hall hosted the popular TV game show for many years. The show featured costumed contestants competing for cash and prizes.
