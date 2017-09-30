× Missing woman’s body found in wooded area of Florida; authorities looking for person of interest

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A missing woman’s body has been found in a wooded area of Florida and authorities are looking for a person of interest.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Winter Park police are looking for Scott Edward Nelson who is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

Fulford’s body was found in a wooded area of Winter Park on Saturday after she went missing under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Nelson, 53, was seen accessing Fulford’s bank account through her ATM with her bank card.

Police recovered the victim’s SUV on Thursday, the day she was supposed to fly to Dallas to visit her newborn granddaughter, according to the paper.