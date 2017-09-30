× Man accused of breaking into NC home, stabbing woman to death with hand tool

LILLINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her to death with a hand tool.

WRAL reported that Sherrod Anthony Ford, 22, of Dunn, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Brianna Shintel Green.

Authorities said the suspect and the victim had recently ended a relationship. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to the victim’s home in Lillington at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday after the victim’s mother got out of the home and got help from a neighbor.

The neighbor shot and injured Ford as he ran from the scene, according to WTVD. He was arrested and taken to the hospital.

Ford has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary. He was jailed in Harnett County with no bond for the murder charge and a $100,000 bond for the burglary charge.