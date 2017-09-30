× Lexington police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another man

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police in Lexington are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man early Saturday morning.

Jeremy Alonzo Mcneair, 30, of Lexington, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 22-year-old Tyjaiwan Wilson, Lexington police said in a press release.

Police were called to the 200 block of Bookington Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

Police said the victim had been shot in front of a home at 218 Bookington Drive.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and brought to Lexington Medical Center by emergency responders, according to police. He died shortly after arriving.

The suspect may be driving a dark 2007 Nissan Altima with a North Carolina license of EHW-4368.

Police have not provided a motive, but said the suspect and victim were known to one another.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302.