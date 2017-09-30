FedEx to add 800 seasonal positions in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – FedEx is planning on hiring 800 seasonal workers in Greensboro, according to the company.

The majority of these workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx Ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities, FedEx said in a press release.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said Galen Steele, Greensboro Hub Senior Manager. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

FedEx expects to add more than 50,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help with holiday packages.

Applicants can go to groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com for more information.