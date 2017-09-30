FBI confirms body found on North Carolina church lawn is missing Virginia Beach woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A body found on a North Carolina church lawn has been confirmed to be a missing Virginia Beach woman.

WTKR reported that 19-year-old Ashanti Billie has been identified as the victim who was found dead on the lawn of East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte on Friday.

A landscaping crew discovered the body behind a couple of boulders in the back of the property, according to WSOC.

The death is suspicious, but police aren’t saying whether they suspect foul play.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on September 18, Ashaniti Billie drove her cream-colored Mini Cooper through Gate One at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia.

She was heading to her job at a Blimpie sandwich shop on the base and never showed up.

Her disappearance

Just 30 minutes after Billie drove through the gate, her car was detected on a surveillance camera leaving the base. The FBI says it doesn’t know whether it was her behind the wheel.

Besides missing work, the woman did not attend culinary classes at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach that afternoon.

The agency says nobody has seen or heard from her since.

The investigation

The FBI is working with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Virginia Beach police and the Norfolk Police Department.

Hours after her disappearance, her cell phone was recovered in a dumpster off the base in a residential area of Norfolk.

Five days later, on September 23, her car showed up in a quiet cul-de-sac.