What a smile! Deputy steps up to give 12-year-old a ride to school in style

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A sheriff’s deputy stepped up to help a 12-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy named Davonte didn’t have a ride to school because his mom was receiving medical care.

Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy Muntean, who is a school resource officer at Plain Local Schools, stepped up to give the boy a ride, the post said.

The two stopped at McDonald’s for breakfast on the way to the school, WJW reports.

“We sat and ate our breakfast together and on his way to class he went with a big smile on his face,” Muntean said. “I enjoyed his company and assured him he could always reach out for a ride or breakfast anytime.”