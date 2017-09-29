Veteran explains why he took a knee in front of presidential motorcade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A veteran in Indiana is getting attention after he took a knee in front of the presidential motorcade earlier this week.

WISH reported that U.S. Army veteran Marvin Boatright knelt down as the motorcade passed him in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“Our commander in chief indicated over the weekend that those who took a knee were somehow less than patriotic,” he said, according to the TV station. “I wanted to dramatize the fact that I, as a veteran and a citizen, I am for our country, and I am for our flag and the anthem. However, I am against social injustice.”

Several NFL players are kneeling during the national anthem in protest of remarks President Donald Trump made at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s Fired!’” Trump told a cheering crowd in Huntsville, Ala.