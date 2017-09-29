× Venomous lizards reportedly on the loose in NC town

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Police in one North Carolina town are warning residents about venomous lizards reportedly on the loose.

Police said they learned that three Gila monsters recently escaped from a home in Wake Forest, according to WTVD.

No police report was filed concerning the incident, but several area residents have reported seeing the escapees on social media.

According to the National Park Service, Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizards in the world.

However, they move very slowly and will first try to escape if a predator comes near.

Authorities say they bite only as a last resort. Although the bite is painful, it is rarely fatal.

They say most bites occur when someone purposely aggravates or tries to handle a Gila monster. If left alone, they are harmless.