Two Northeast High students charged after threatening to 'shoot up' the school

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two Northeast High School students have been charged after making threats toward the school.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northeast in reference to threats to the school over an online post. On Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m., the school resource officer at Northeast was made aware of threats to the school that were posted on an online poll about Friday night football.

Once a person voted for the “game of the week” there was an option to leave comments. Three comments were found that referenced “shooting up” Northeast High School.

An emergency order was obtained for IP addresses and emails associated with the threatening posts.

The investigation yielded the computers that were used within Northeast High School and the students that were on the computers at the date and time the post were made.

Noah Chase Kendrick, 17, and Tyree Jamar Ellis, also 17, were charged with making false threat of mass violence against educational property. Both received a $10,000 bond.