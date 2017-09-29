Two men injured in shooting outside Forsyth County apartment complex

RURAL HALL, N.C. – Two men were injured in a shooting outside a Forsyth County apartment complex early Friday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened as the suspect drove up to an apartment in the 100 block of Woodbriar Path off Heatherton Lane at about 2 a.m.

Somebody inside the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at two victims standing outside their apartments, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The suspect vehicle left immediately after the shooting.

Emergency workers took both victims to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.