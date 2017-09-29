Trump delays flight to call officer injured in motorcade crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — President Donald Trump delayed Air Force One’s flight from Indianapolis to Washington to speak with an officer who crashed while escorting him to the airport.

Officer Robert Turner was in a motorcade escorting Trump to the Indianapolis International Airport following the rally at the Indiana State Fairgrounds when he crashed, WXIN reports. According to police, he suffered a broken ankle and a possible concussion.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took to social media on Thursday to thank the president for the “thoughtful act.”

“On behalf of the IMPD, we would like to take an opportunity to thank President Donald J. Trump for his thoughtful act in delaying his departure in Air Force One until he was assured that the officer injured in the motorcade accident was ok,” the post read.