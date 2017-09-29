Silver Alert issued for missing Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Asheboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Henrietta Wright Mcneill was last seen on Greenlawn Drive in Asheboro.

She is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Mcneill is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials say she is driving a 2004 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license plate TB-6647.

Anyone with information about Mcneill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. L. Johnson with the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 318-6927.