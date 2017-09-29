Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price resigns amid private jet controversy

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price offered his resignation Friday amid a growing private plane scandal and President Donald Trump has accepted his resignation, according to the White House Office of the Press Secretary.

Departing the White House for his golf club in New Jersey earlier today, Trump told reporters Price was a “very fine man,” but that he was undecided on his fate.

The president bemoaned the optics of the matter, which he said obscured what otherwise had been a cost-saving tenure.

“It’s not a question of confidence — I was disappointed because i didn’t like it cosmetically or otherwise. I was disappointed. And you know, this is an administration that saves hundreds of millions of dollars on renegotiating things, on new trade deals that will be — you’ll be seeing the results very soon,” Trump said. “We’re renegotiating NAFTA, we renegotiating so many things and making much better deals. You’ll be seeing other things come up. So I don’t like to see somebody that, perhaps, there’s the perception that it wasn’t right.”

“I’m disappointed in him,” Trump said on the tarmac of the airbase. “He’s a good man but I’m disappointed.”

Trump has fumed about Price’s use of private jets to travel around the country on routes easily accessible by commercial means.

Price said Thursday he would reimburse the US government for the cost of his private air travel, though not for the full cost of chartering the planes, which ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, a spokesperson for HHS said Price would cut a check to the US Treasury for $51,887.31, the amount for his seat on the private flights he took.