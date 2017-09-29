North Davidson softball coach Mike Lambros loses battle with cancer

LEXINGTON, N.C. — North Davidson High School softball coach Mike Lambros has passed away.

Lambros, who had been battling stage-four pancreatic cancer for the last 14 months, led the Black Knights program for 38 years.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Lambros entered hospice care at his Davidson County home several weeks ago before he started to take a turn for the worse last week.

“He started declining quite a bit mid- to late last week,” Sharon Lambros said. “On Friday morning, they said it could be hours.”

Lambros has won more than 800 games and two state championships.

The North Davidson softball team won the state championship in early June.