NC Zoo prepares for Take a Child Outside Week

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- This week, it's taco time -- but not the kind you crunch.

Instead, it's TACO -- Take a Child Outside Week. A week where kids are encouraged to explore outdoors.

Kathy Osborne is the Kids Zone coordinator at the North Carolina Zoo and she's setting up special play areas and activities for TACO week.

"We're going to start off with fort building in the woods," she said. "We'll have a lot of extra things like frawns from the aviary, big sticks bamboo and lots of camo and things like that."

Take a child outside week can prevent physical problems like childhood obesity by getting kids moving.

But research also shows outdoor free play helps a child's mental and emotional development.

Osborn says a simple play goes a long way with helping a child.

So go outside for TACO, maybe even make a real one for a picnic.