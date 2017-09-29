NC intruder bursts through office door, gets shot by accountant inside

NEW DETAILS: Knightdale accountant shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect when he busted through her locked office door on 9/18. pic.twitter.com/Ixggm8huUy — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 29, 2017

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Surveillance video shows an alleged intruder breaking into a North Carolina accounting office moments before he was shot, according to WTVD.

On Sept. 18, Connie Wells allegedly shot and wounded an intruder who came crashing through the door.

It was just before 6 p.m. when Wells was working alone in her office suite, protected by a locked office suite door that she had dead bolted.

“She hears a tremendous banging on a door,” said attorney Damon Chetson “It’s a 150-pound door at the opposite end of the suite.”

It was 24-year old Deondre Branch on the other end of the door.

Knightdale police officers were chasing Branch after he shoplifted 10 bras from the Walmart across the street.

They said they lost him when he ducked inside Wells’ office building and busted through her office door.

“She screams at him to stop,” Chetson said. “And when he fails to stop and ignores her screams, he’s now within 10 feet of her … She’s a concealed carry permit holder. She fires a single shot at him, he falls, and she starts screaming for police.”

Branch, who has a criminal history, including an assault charge against a woman, was shot just above the neck, shattering his vertebrae, according to his family. Branch was taken to a local hospital and unable to move his arms and legs.

Any potential charged will come from the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.