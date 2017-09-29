National Coffee Day: Here’s where to get free or discounted coffee

Go ahead, have another cup of coffee because Friday is National Coffee Day.

In celebration, restaurants and chains all over the country are offering free or discounted coffee!

Here are a few of the deals:

Krispy Kreme: Guests will receive a free any sized hot brewed or small ice premium blend each day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy one hot medium coffee, get another free

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Sheetz: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte to anyone who orders through the app

Starbucks: Starbucks is switching out its menu boards to feature information about the challenges that coffee farmers face. Any time a customer buys a bag of coffee in a Starbucks store, a tree will be planted in a community that needs one on their behalf.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Duck Donuts: Buy one, get one free hot coffee with any coffee purchase

McDonald’s: Free cup of coffee with app purchase and $2 espresso drinks