Mocksville man pleads guilty to killing Jamestown woman

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A Mocksville man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the 2014 murder of a Jamestown woman, according to a press release.

Anthony Clay Campbell was arrested and charged on June 18, 2014, in the death of Joyce Price Eaton. The homicide happened on June 11, 2014, at 1502 AT&T Drive in McLeansville.

She had been shot, stabbed and dragged 15 feet off the road, according to the Greensboro News & Record. Eaton was last seen leaving her job at a cellphone store in the Alamance Crossing shopping center in 2014.

Investigators say Campbell was dating Eaton at the time of her death, and both were married to other people.

On Sept. 28, Campbell pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He has been in the Guilford County Detention Center since his arrest.