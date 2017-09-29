Lizards on the loose in NC town are not venomous
WAKE FOREST, N.C. – The lizards that are on the loose in Wake Forest are not venomous, according to Wake Forest police.
Somebody send a photo of one of the lizards to Wake Forest animal control and a veterinarian identified it as an Argentine Tegu.
Several area residents have reported seeing the lizards on social media.
The animal was originally believed to be a Gila monster, which is one of only two venomous lizards in the world, according to the National Park Service.
Police first believed that three Gila monsters had escaped from a home in the Bowling Green subdivision.
The Argentine Tegu cannot survive cold weather, according to WTVD.
