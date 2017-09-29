Hugh Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday and will be buried next to iconic Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

Hefner, who was 91 when he died, purchased the $75,000 crypt to the left of Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetary in Los Angeles in 1992, TMZ reports.

The first issue of Playboy hit newsstands in 1953 and featured a nude calendar photo of Marilyn Monroe. It sold for 50 cents a copy and was published without a date in case there wasn’t a second issue, according to CNN.

But the Playboy brand was a success and introduced everyday Americans to Playboy bunnies, Playmates of the Month and nude centerfolds.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2009, Hefner was quoted as saying, “spending an eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”

Playboy released a statement on Hefner’s death on Wednesday:

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.”