How to keep yours safe during the Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's a parent's worst nightmare: getting separated from a child during the fair.

"It's one of our reoccurring issues," said Lt. Bart Stone, with Winston-Salem police. "Inevitably, we're going to have guardians and their children get separated."

It's so common, the police department is making sure they have extra eyes, walking through the fairgrounds throughout the day. The goal is for you to be able to see an officer no matter where you are.

Stone says if you ever were to find yourself looking for your child, here are some easy tips to make sure they're found, and found quickly:

Take a photo of your child before you head out the door to the fair. Stone says that way you'll have a readily accessible photo that documents exactly what your child looks like on the given day. Write emergency contacts down on a sheet of paper and put it in your child's pocket.

You can always find the Winston-Salem Police Department at their command center inside the main gate, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office mobile post.