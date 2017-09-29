High Point elementary school student focuses on academics, baking business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The school year is off to a challenging, yet successful start for Aniya Coleman.

Coleman, a fifth-grade student at Allen Jay Preparatory in High Point, is striving to do what many students have done before her -- earn the school's coveted blazer.

The blazers highlight academics, good behavior and being a good citizen.

"I think it's important to get the blazer because you feel like you've accomplished thins," Coleman says. "The goal is to get a blazer are very hard so when you get one it's important. It's a very successful moment."

This future forensic pathologist is also busy growing a business. She and a friend bake cupcakes, tarts and other goodies.

And she's learning how to make her business take off.

