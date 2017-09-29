× Gov. Cooper to send 200 NC National Guard engineers to Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has authorized sending 200 engineers from the N.C. Army National Guard to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, according to WTVD.

Soldiers assigned to the 105th Engineer Battalion “Task Force Rhino,” headquartered in Raeford, will have their advance team depart sometime this weekend with the remainder of the unit deploying next week.

They are expected to be in Puerto Rico for 30 days but are prepared to be there longer if required.

Puerto Rico requested assistance from NC National Guard through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request with NC Emergency Management to aid in recovery.

