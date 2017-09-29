‘Friend Request’ a forgettable social media mess

I’m probably going to lose Facebook friends of my own after this review, but I have to be blunt: “Friend Request” was horrible.

The movie, which pulls out all of the cheap jump scares, is about a popular college student, Laura, who befriends, both in person and on Facebook, a social outcast named Marina. After Marina becomes obsessed with Laura, the two get into an argument and Laura decides to unfriend her. Days after the incident, Marina mysteriously takes her own life and others close to Laura begin to die.

The film stars Alycia Debnam-Carey as Laura, William Moseley as Tyler, Connor Paolo as Kobe and Britt Morgan as Olivia. “Friend Request” is directed by Simon Verhoeven (Party Girl).

The plot is as straightforward and anti-climatic as they come in the horror genre, and the acting is relatively unimpressive.

The film does a decent job of attempting to dive into the darker side of social media addiction, but the process falls short with a mediocre script and lackluster execution.

Overall, “Friend Requestion” was a flop both critically and at the box office, grossing around $2 million in North America.

My review might be a bit harsher than most, but “Friend Request” is about as forgettable as they come.

THOUGHTS: Just no. I understand the movie is focused on a target demographic, but it wasn’t entertaining in the least.

I give “Friend Request” a frightening 15%.

See showtimes here.