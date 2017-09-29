Crash closes portion of I-40 westbound in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 40 in Forsyth County early Friday, according to a press release.

The crash happened near mile marker 196 and involved two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, according to Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services. One person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation posted the following detour:

Motorists are advised to take Exit 201 to Union Cross Road. Left onto Union Cross Road. Follow to I-74 West to re-access I-40 West near Exit 196.

Additional details are unknown.