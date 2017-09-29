Candidate says porn expense report was a clerical mix-up, blames treasurer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney Jason Reese is running for Oklahoma State House of Representatives for District 86. But, Reese's campaign got off track this week with an inappropriate entry on a recent ethics commission filing.

The campaign appeared to turn in an expense report for porn, according to KFOR.

Reese's second-quarter report filed at the Ethics Commission shows an April 1 entry for expenses paid to a company called Anedot. However, the listed description reads: "HOT WIFE CHLOE NEEDS TO BE PUNISHED."

"That's not what the money was spent on," Reese said in an interview with KFOR. "You gotta expect this sort of thing in politics."

The scandalous sentence leads to the website pornhere.org, a site blocked from KFOR's computers.

According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, it is against the law to use campaign dollars for personal expenses.

But, it turns out Reese's candidacy is neither unethical or illegal.

He doesn't do his own paperwork.

He didn't submit the x-rated entry.

His campaign treasurer, on the other hand, did.

According to Reese, the treasurer is a hired CPA who accidentally copied and pasted the lascivious language into the box.

"He fully admitted to it," Reese said. "I give him credit for that. That takes some courage from his side."

The treasurer emailed a confession to the candidate and then resigned.

"I encourage everyone to look at my ethics report. When you look at it, it makes perfect sense," Reese said. "You see processing fee going to the same company over and over and over again... and then one really, let's face it, odd description. That is simply not accurate."

Reese has corrected the paperwork error with the Ethics Commission.

The treasurer has not returned our calls.