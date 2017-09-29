Building blitz continues on all-inclusive playground in King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- The building blitz of an all-inclusive playground, two years in the making, is now underway at Recreation Acres Park. The large-scale all-inclusive playground is a first for the Piedmont Triad with more than two dozen components for children with special needs.

“There are so many other things we could be doing," volunteer Rebekah May said. "But this is where we felt like we needed to be today.”

The playground is not being built by any municipality, but instead, by people from across the region. In 2015, a group of residents started the nonprofit MADIK to raise more than $400,000 for the state of the art playground. Funding came from local and state dollars, many local fundraisers and the selling sponsorship of elements on the playground. The playground is being built on land donated by the City of King.

The big price tag comes due to lots of special equipment and safety measures for children with special needs. Some of the features include a wheelchair swing, therapeutic swing, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, entrance ramps and a number of sensory items for children with autism.

“He has a place to play now,” said Richard Reeves, whose son Sawyer has cerebral palsy. “Before this he was very limited with what he can do on a playground.”

Nearly 200 volunteers have showed up to help since the playground build week started on Tuesday.

“This means she has a safe place that she can come," Tiffany Hopwood said. Her granddaughter Sadie has a rare genetic muscle disorder. Thanks to many friends a therapeutic swing named "Sadie's Swing" will allow Sadie and her family to play together. "We can come and play together and be normal for a few minutes.”

​Build week continues through Sunday, Oct. 1. MADIK is looking for more volunteers for three separate shifts each day. Volunteers are encouraged to show up anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

After the build week, it will take a few additional weeks of installing the playground turf, a concrete picnic area, an entrance and landscaping before the playground will officially open. They will sell honorary bricks and pickets up until the last day of the build and install in the following weeks.

If you would like to purchase a paver or sign up to volunteer, click here or call (336) 608-0555.

Childcare will be provided for certain shifts but you have to sign up in advance for the service.