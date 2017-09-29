× Biscuitville in Asheboro is reopening with new renovations; will be first ‘next generation Biscuitville’

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The Biscuitville in Asheboro is reopening with a new design and the first 100 customers in the door will get 52 free breakfast coupons for a year.

The restaurant reopens at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1442 N. Fayetteville St. Customers are invited to line up at 3 a.m.

The location closed in June to undergo a new design and will be the first of a “next generation” Biscuitville, according to the company, which is headquartered in Greensboro.

The renovation includes an updated and an expanded biscuit window and beverage area, new seating and two added drive-thru lanes.

“We are in the midst of an exciting growth phase for our company, with new menu items, restaurant remodels and new locations. All of these initiatives are built on our foundation of serving fresh, locally sourced, scratch-made food,” said Burney Jennings, Biscuitville CEO, in a June press release announcing the renovation.