‘Armed and dangerous’ man involved in Browns Summit chase identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- The man arrested in the Browns Summit area of Guilford County Tuesday afternoon following a robbery and chase has been identified, according to a press release.

The incident started as a robbery in Greensboro Monday night, and led to a woman being carjacked, followed by a chase overnight. The car was stolen from a parking lot on Grovecrest Way in Greensboro.

The chase ended at the dead-end of Marchwood Drive, where two suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fired shots at the deputy and fled into a wooded area. The deputy, who was not injured, fired back.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Jeremy Vann Schmidt, of Greensboro, with assault with a deadly weapon on government official, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and probation violation charges.

Deputies are still searching for the second suspect.

Schmidt is in the Guilford County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees something or someone suspicious to call 911 immediately.