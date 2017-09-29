× 16-month-old NC girl dies after falling out of truck while strapped in car seat

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-month-old girl died in what one witness called a tragic and freak accident Wednesday afternoon, WSOC reports.

Police said the child’s grandmother took a turn at South Dekalb and Warren streets in Shelby when the back door of the truck suddenly opened, the child seat slid out and the toddler hit the ground.

Surveillance cameras at the business show the pickup truck approach the intersection to make the turn when the door opened and the little girl fell out.

Sasha Beam was at the intersection and rushed to help the little girl and her grandmother.

“She just kept saying over and over, ‘I heard her open the door. I heard her open the door.’ I went over and stood over the body and called 911 and just prayed. Prayed for that sweet baby and her family,” Beam said.

Police are still trying to determine why the child restraint seat came out of the truck and how the rear door opened.

There are no charges against the grandmother.

