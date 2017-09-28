Woman, teen injured in hit-and-run in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were injured in a hit-and-run in Burlington late Wednesday, according to a press release.

At about 10:05 p.m., Burlington police went to the 1000 block of Sharpe Road in reference to a hit-and-run with pedestrians. Upon arrival, officers found the woman and teen suffering from injuries.

Officers learned they were walking on the side of the road and traveling west on Sharpe Road when they were hit by a truck. The teen suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The woman was taken by Alamance County emergency crews to UNC Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Ford pickup truck and is missing a passenger side mirror, the release says.

No driver description is available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.