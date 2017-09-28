Woman accused of killing other woman while dressed as clown, marrying her husband

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of dressing up as a clown, shooting another woman to death at her front door and marrying her husband.

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 31 and arrested in Virginia on Tuesday, 27 years after the alleged incident happened, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Police say Sheila Warren, who was dressed as a clown and carrying two balloons, walked up to Marlene Warren’s front door on May 26, 1990, and shot her in the face. She was taken to a local hospital and died two days later.

“She went to the door, and there was somebody wearing a clown suit and a clown mask,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Ferrell told the Sun-Sentinel the day after the incident. “As she went to take the flowers and balloons, the clown shot her. As far as I know, nothing was said.”

Sheila Keen was considered a suspect at the time but was not arrested.

The case was reopened in 2014 and a new DNA analysis was conducted, the release says. Deputies also learned that Sheila Keen married Marlene Warren’s former husband, Michael Warren, in 2002.

The couple had been living in Tennessee and running a restaurant together.

It’s unknown whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.