Visitors can return to Hatteras Island Thursday afternoon following Maria

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Emergency Management announced Thursday morning that visitors can return to Hatteras Island beginning at 1 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation for people visiting the island had been in effect due to Maria, which is now a tropical storm.

The release reads, in part:

“Beginning at 1:00 p.m. today, there will be unrestricted access to Hatteras Island. At that time, visitors may return to all Hatteras Island villages including Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.”

Tropical Storm Maria has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.