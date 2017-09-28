Transgender teen was stabbed, her eyes gouged out and her body burned, cops say

CABOOL, Mo. – Three people have been charged with murder after a transgender teenager was stabbed, burned and had her eyes gouged out.

The Bradenton Herald reported that Andrew Vrba, 18; Briana Calderas, 24, and Isis Schauer, 18, face charges of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld.

The three suspects are all charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action.

Police said the victim’s body was stabbed, burned and mutilated at a home in Cabool, Mo. earlier this month.

Police searched the home and found human remains in a pile and a plastic bag, according to the paper.

A fourth person, 25-year-old James Grigsby, faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Sheriff James Sigman and prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. are not calling the murder a hate crime.

We broke up I am done with life bye A post shared by Ally lee steinfeld (@allyleesteinfeld) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT