Teen accused of impersonating deputy to impress girl

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- A teen in Florida is accused of impersonating a deputy to impress a girl, according to WESH.

Isael Lima, 18, lives with his uncle who is a deputy in Marion County.

When Lima's uncle left town for the weekend, Lima broke into his room and took his uniform and gun, investigators said.

"He was trying to impress his girlfriend, and he dressed up in the uniform initially and drove over to his girlfriend's house to show her, and it just went from there,” Director Paul Bloom, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, told WESH.

While in uniform, Lima broke up a fight and called for backup from real deputies. When he met with a sergeant, he identified himself as his uncle.

On Monday, his uncle called that same sergeant.

"The name rang a bell with that sergeant, and he said, ‘I just met you last night. What happened? You weren’t out of town.’ And they put two and two together,” Bloom told WESH.

Lima also admitted to pulling over a person and giving them a verbal warning.

Lima faces multiple charges, including impersonating a law enforcement official and armed burglary.