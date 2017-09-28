Some NC A&T students’ personal information leaked in ‘security incident’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The personal information of some students at North Carolina A&T University was leaked following a “data security incident,” according to the Office of University Relations.

The incident happened on Tuesday when a faculty member within the College of Business and Economics accidentally emailed a file containing personal information to a group of students.

The data included banner identifications, birthdates, GPA’s, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Dr. Kevin James, interim dean of the College of Business and Economic sent an email to students impacted by the “security incident.”

The email read, in part, “Although the email containing the file was deleted from all of the university email accounts of the recipients, evidence showed that one or more of the recipients accessed the file. The university takes the protection of student data seriously. Faculty know that they are expected to exercise care in sharing FERPA protected information. I will stress to the faculty member who committed this error the need to be much more careful about sending email attachments in the future.”