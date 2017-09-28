Shots fired during robbery at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery at a home in Greensboro.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. at home on Inverness Court. Shots were fired outside the residence during the robbery but no one was injured, police say.

The robbery is not believed to be random.

There are several suspects but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.